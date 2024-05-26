At least 35,984 Palestinians killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26 | 06:01
High views
LBCI
At least 35,984 Palestinians killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
At least 35,984 Palestinians killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry

At least 35,984 Palestinians have been killed and 80,643 injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7, Gaza’s health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry reported that "81 martyrs and 223 injuries arrived at hospitals" during the last 24 hours until Sunday morning, noting that the total number of injured reached 80,643 since the start of the battles.


AFP
 
Download now the LBCI mobile app
