Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26 | 07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
0min
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated via their Telegram channel on Sunday that they launched a "major rocket barrage" on Tel Aviv in response to what they described as "Zionist massacres against civilians."
 
The Israeli army on Sunday sounded the alarm sirens in Tel Aviv, central Israel, to warn of the potential arrival of rockets.

Al-Aqsa TV, affiliated with Hamas, reported that the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

The alarm sirens in Tel Aviv had not been sounded due to a rocket attack in the past four months. The Israeli army has yet to confirm the reason for today's sirens.

Israeli emergency medical services stated that they had not received any reports of casualties or injuries.

