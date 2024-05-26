News
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26 | 07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
The Israeli army announced on Sunday that at least eight rockets were fired towards Tel Aviv in central Israel from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where fighting is intense.
An Agence France-Presse correspondent in the Gaza Strip confirmed that he saw rockets being launched from Rafah. The Israeli army said that its air defenses intercepted some of those rockets.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Rockets
Rafah
IsraelI Army
Gaza
War
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
Previous
