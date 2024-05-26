News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tar El Waet
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Borrell: ‘Strong’ Palestinian authority needed to bring Middle East peace
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26 | 11:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Borrell: ‘Strong’ Palestinian authority needed to bring Middle East peace
A “strong” Palestinian Authority is needed to bring peace in the Middle East, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa.
“A functional Palestinian Authority is in Israel’s interest too, because in order to make peace, we need a strong Palestinian Authority, not a weaker one,” Borrell said.
He made the remarks to journalists just before holding talks with Mustafa on how the Palestinian administration can be built up to take over Gaza rule from Hamas.
“We see the meeting today as a very important opportunity for us as a government and new government to present our international partners with the outlines of our priorities and plans for the coming period,” Mustafa said.
The Palestinian leader said the “first priority” was to support Palestinians in Gaza, especially through a ceasefire, and then “rebuilding the institutions of the Palestinian Authority” in that territory, which Hamas seized control of in 2007.
He also called on international partners to press Israel to release Palestinian Authority funding so “we will be ready to reform our institutions... and hopefully together sustain our efforts towards statehood and peace for the region.”
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Borrell
EU
Palestinian
Authority
Middle East
Peace
Next
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-22
EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state
World News
2024-05-22
EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Borrell: Several European countries expected to recognize Palestinian state by the end May
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Borrell: Several European countries expected to recognize Palestinian state by the end May
0
World News
2024-05-24
Borrell: EU must choose between supporting international institutions and supporting Israel
World News
2024-05-24
Borrell: EU must choose between supporting international institutions and supporting Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
Palestinian Authority: Decision of ICJ represents international consensus on stopping the war on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
Palestinian Authority: Decision of ICJ represents international consensus on stopping the war on Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-11-01
At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:08
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:08
Hamas says it captured Israeli soldiers in Gaza; Israeli army denies
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:51
Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees
Lebanon News
04:51
Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24
Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More