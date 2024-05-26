News
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
2024-05-26 | 17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
At least 30 people were killed and dozens more were injured late Sunday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a refugee center near the southern city of Rafah, according to a statement from the Hamas media office.
In a statement, the media office said, “The bombing resulted in the martyrdom of 30 people and caused dozens of injuries.”
Gaza’s civil defense confirmed the Israeli airstrikes on the area, noting that 100,000 displaced persons reside there.
The media office of Hamas called for the opening of the Rafah crossing to help treat the injured due to the collapse of Gaza’s health system.
The statement added, “A concentrated and deliberate bombing targeted an UNRWA displacement center with more than seven missiles and giant bombs weighing more than 2,000 pounds each, resulting in dozens of deaths and many serious injuries.”
Local Palestinian sources had earlier reported the deaths of at least 40 people and additional injuries following Israeli airstrikes on tents housing displaced persons near UNRWA warehouses northwest of Rafah.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams transported a large number of the dead and injured following the Israeli army’s targeting of the displaced persons’ tents in Rafah.
Later during the night, the Israeli army confirmed the attack and claimed that it had resulted in the death of Yassin Rabia, the Commander of Hamas' leadership in the West Bank, and Khaled Nagar, another senior figure in Hamas' West Bank wing.
Accordingly, it said, "Hamas' West Bank wing was responsible for planning, funding, and carrying out attacks throughout the area and within Israel."
The Israeli army claimed, "Yassin Rabia managed the Hamas activity in the area, and transferred funds, adding that he carried out many attacks, including in 2001 and 2002."
The Israeli army also claimed, "Khaled Nagar directed shooting attacks and other activities in the area, and sent funds intended for Hamas' activities in the Gaza Strip."
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for UNRWA in Gaza told Sky News Arabia, "Israel's talk about the presence of Hamas fighters does not justify the bombing of Rafah."
