Hamas calls on Palestinians to 'rise and take to the streets in angry marches' after Rafah 'massacre'

On Sunday evening, Hamas called on Palestinians to "rise and take to the streets in angry marches" against the "massacre" committed by the Israeli army in the city of Rafah in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip.



In a statement, the movement said, "In light of today's horrific Zionist massacre perpetrated by the criminal occupation army against the tents of the displaced... we call on the masses of our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, the occupied interior, and abroad to rise and take to the streets in angry marches against the massacre."



AFP