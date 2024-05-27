News
Amnesty International calls for an investigation into three Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 01:04
Amnesty International calls for an investigation into three Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Amnesty International announced that three Israeli airstrikes in central and southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of 44 Palestinian civilians, including 32 children, in April, calling on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into "war crimes."
The organization stated that these airstrikes occurred on April 16 in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, and on April 19 and 20 in Rafah in the southern part of the strip.
Amnesty International's official, Erika Guevara-Rosas, stated in a release that "these devastating strikes destroyed families and claimed the lives of 32 children," confirming that the organization's investigation provides "crucial evidence pointing to unlawful attacks attributed to the Israeli army."
Amnesty International conducted interviews with 17 survivors and witnesses, visited a hospital treating the wounded, and collected photographs of shrapnel.
It noted that in all three cases, "the organization found no evidence of military objectives in the locations targeted by the Israeli army or in their vicinity," adding that they have not yet received responses to their inquiries from the Israeli army.
According to Amnesty International, the April 16 airstrike on Maghazi targeted a street where children were playing table football, resulting in the deaths of 10 of them aged between 4 and 15, along with five men.
In Rafah, an airstrike on April 19 hit the home of a retired employee, leading to the deaths of nine family members, including six children, according to the organization.
On April 20, an airstrike destroyed the home of the Abdul Aal family in eastern Rafah, resulting in the deaths of 20 people, including 16 children and four women, and injuring two other children.
Amnesty International believes that "the International Criminal Court must open an investigation into war crimes" committed in these three strikes.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Amnesty International Investigation
Israel
Airstrike
Rafah
Gaza
War Crimes
ICJ
