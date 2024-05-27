Israel orders Spain to cease consular services for West Bank Palestinians starting June 1

Israel orders Spain to cease consular services for West Bank Palestinians starting June 1
Israel orders Spain to cease consular services for West Bank Palestinians starting June 1

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that it has requested the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem to stop providing consular services to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as of June 1 due to Madrid's recognition of the State of Palestine.

The ministry explained in a statement that the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem "is authorized to provide consular services to residents of the consular area in Jerusalem only and is not authorized to provide services or conduct consular activities for residents of the area under Palestinian Authority control."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Spain

Consularte

West Bank

Palestinians

Jerusalem

Gaza

War

Palestinian Authority

