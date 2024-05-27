German FM: ICJ ruling regarding Gaza and Israel is binding and must be respected

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German FM: ICJ ruling regarding Gaza and Israel is binding and must be respected
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German FM: ICJ ruling regarding Gaza and Israel is binding and must be respected

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, ahead of a meeting of EU ministers that the ruling of the International Court of Justice urging Israel to immediately halt its military attack on the southern part of the Gaza Strip is binding and must be respected.

She added, "No Israeli hostage will be released if more people are forced to seek refuge in tents... International humanitarian law applies to everyone and also to Israel's practices in war."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Israel

Attack

Rafah

International Law

ICJ

LBCI Next
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
Spain to ask EU partners to back ICJ's decision over Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

South Africa praises ICJ decision regarding Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

ICJ to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10

Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25

Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06

EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Israeli Military Attorney General: We are investigating a 'very serious' incident in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10

Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:04

UNRWA: Attacks on Rafah are horrifying

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Russia targets Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions, Energy Minister says

LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Russia shoots down 68 Ukrainian drones over its territory

LBCI
World News
04:23

Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine in $1.23 billion package

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24

Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More