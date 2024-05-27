The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the death toll from the Israeli bombing that targeted a refugee center in Rafah in the south has risen to at least 40, with another 65 people injured.



Mohammed Al-Mugheer, Director of Supply and Equipment Management at the Civil Defense, told Agence France-Presse, "The massacre committed by the Israeli occupation army in the tents of the displaced in the northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip has resulted in 40 martyrs and 65 injured," adding, "Rescue and recovery operations ended in the evening... we saw charred bodies and remains."



AFP