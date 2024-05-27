News
Egypt condemns the 'deliberate' Israeli bombing of refugee center in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 03:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt condemns the 'deliberate' Israeli bombing of refugee center in Rafah
Egypt condemned on Monday in the "strongest terms" the Israeli bombing of refugee camps in Rafah, describing it as "deliberate."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Egypt "condemns in the strongest terms the deliberate bombing by Israeli forces of refugee tents in Rafah," which according to civilian casualties in Gaza, resulted in 40 deaths.
The statement considered the bombing of the refugee camps as "a new and blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians in times of war."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
Egypt
Attack
Rafah
Refugee Center
International Law
