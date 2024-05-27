Egypt condemns the 'deliberate' Israeli bombing of refugee center in Rafah

Egypt condemned on Monday in the "strongest terms" the Israeli bombing of refugee camps in Rafah, describing it as "deliberate."



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Egypt "condemns in the strongest terms the deliberate bombing by Israeli forces of refugee tents in Rafah," which according to civilian casualties in Gaza, resulted in 40 deaths.



The statement considered the bombing of the refugee camps as "a new and blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians in times of war."



Reuters