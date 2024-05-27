Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 04:10
High views
Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts
0min
Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Monday that the latest Israeli military attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip "complicates ongoing mediation efforts and hinders reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as well as the exchange of prisoners and detainees."

