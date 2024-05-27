Israeli Military Attorney General: We are investigating a 'very serious' incident in Rafah

Israeli Military Attorney General Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi described the airstrike on Rafah on Monday which health authorities in Gaza said killed dozens of civilians, as "very serious," stating that the military's investigation into the matter is ongoing.



Speaking at a press conference for the Israeli Bar Association, she said, "The details of the incident are still under investigation, and we are committed to conducting this investigation thoroughly."



She added that the Israeli army "regrets any harm caused to non-combatants during the war."



Reuters