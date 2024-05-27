News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 05:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu
The European Union aims to agree in principle on Monday to press ahead with an EU border mission at Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip abutting Egypt, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Speaking before a monthly meeting of EU foreign ministers, Borrell also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using false claims of anti-semitism against the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his own political ends.
The bloc is considering reviving its European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) Rafah, which has not been operational since 2007, when the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas seized full control of Gaza.
The Rafah crossing is the main entry point for aid from Egypt, and has been closed since Israeli forces took control of it from the Gazan side nearly three weeks ago.
"Today we can have a political decision and then it needs to be implemented technically," Borrell told reporters, adding it would require approval from Israel, Egypt and the Palestinians.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
EU
Rafah
Mission
Borrell
Netanyahu
Israel
Gaza
Next
KSA condemns Israel's attack on refugee center in Rafah
Israeli Military Attorney General: We are investigating a 'very serious' incident in Rafah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:59
Death toll from Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee center rises to 40, Gaza's Civil Defense reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:59
Death toll from Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee center rises to 40, Gaza's Civil Defense reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17
Gaza's death toll exceeds 36,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17
Gaza's death toll exceeds 36,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13
Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13
Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
8
Middle East News
08:47
Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
08:47
Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More