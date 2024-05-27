Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 05:39
Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza &#39;no longer justifiable&#39;
Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'

Italy said on Monday Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza were no longer justifiable in one of the strongest criticisms Rome has made so far against Israel's campaign.

"There is an increasingly difficult situation, in which the Palestinian people are being squeezed without regard for the rights of innocent men, women and children who have nothing to do with Hamas and this can no longer be justified," Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told SkyTG24 TV.

"We are watching the situation with despair."

Israel said the attack was aimed at a Hamas compound, though its top military prosecutor called it "very grave" and said the army regretted any harm to non-combatants.

Crosetto said Italy agreed in principle with the Israeli response to the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas militants on southern Israeli communities, but he added that a difference had to be made between the Islamist group and the Palestinian people.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Italy

Violence

Civilians

Gaza

Justifiable

