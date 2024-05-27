Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Monday that his country would do "everything in its power" to hold Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the "barbaric" authorities accountable following the strikes on Rafah.



Erdogan stated, "Just like Hitler, Milosevic (the former President of Yugoslavia), Karadzic (the Bosnian Serb leader), and other tyrants of history whom they admire, they will not be able to avoid the curse upon them. As Turkey, we will do everything in our power to hold these barbarians and murderers, who have no connection to humanity, accountable."



AFP