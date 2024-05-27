News
Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 07:13
Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he feels "angry" about the Israeli strikes on Rafah, which killed dozens of displaced people on Sunday.
Macron added on X, "Those operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Emmanuel Macron
France
Gaza
War
Israel
Rafah
Palestinians
Displaced
