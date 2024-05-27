The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip had increased to 36,050 due to Israeli attacks since the start of the war on October 7.



The ministry stated in a statement, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 36,050 martyrs and 81,026 injuries since October 7."



According to the ministry, "66 martyrs and 383 injuries arrived at hospitals" during the last 24 hours until Monday morning.







AFP