Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 07:26
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah

The Gaza Health Ministry stated on Monday that at least 45 Palestinians, including 23 women, children, and elderly individuals, were killed in the Israeli attack on a refugee camp in Rafah.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Rafah

Israel Attack

Death Toll

Refugee Center

