Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
The Gaza Health Ministry stated on Monday that at least 45 Palestinians, including 23 women, children, and elderly individuals, were killed in the Israeli attack on a refugee camp in Rafah.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Rafah
Israel Attack
Death Toll
Refugee Center
