European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the city of Rafah in Gaza on Monday, which officials said resulted in the death of 45 people in a refugee camp.



Borrell wrote on his account on X, "The news from Rafah regarding the Israeli airstrikes that killed dozens of displaced people, including young children, is horrifying. I condemn this in the strongest terms."



He added, "There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. All parties must respect the orders of the International Court of Justice and international humanitarian law."



Reuters