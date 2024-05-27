The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday that the country condemns what it described as Israel's targeting of tents of displaced people in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip.



The statement said that the UAE "strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, the latest being the targeting of tents of displaced persons, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of innocent civilians."



The ministry emphasized the importance of enforcing the International Court of Justice's ruling, which calls on Israel to immediately cease its military operations in Rafah.



Reuters