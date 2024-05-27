Two KFC outlets attacked in Baghdad over Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 10:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two KFC outlets attacked in Baghdad over Gaza war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Two KFC outlets attacked in Baghdad over Gaza war

Two Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants were attacked in Baghdad over the past 48 hours, causing damage but no injuries, and Iraqi security forces arrested some suspects, the interior ministry and police sources said on Monday.

Initial investigations showed that the restaurants were targeted over the perceived support of US-based brands for Israel amid the war in the Gaza Strip, police sources said.

The first attack took place early on Sunday when two men on a motorcycle threw a make-shift bomb at a branch of the American fried chicken chain restaurant in eastern Baghdad's Palestine Street, causing minor damage, police sources said.

On Monday, another KFC Baghdad branch and a second American-style restaurant were attacked by group of masked men who broke into the restaurants and used sticks to smash glass and destroy furniture.

They fled before the arrival of security forces, police sources said.

KFC did not immediately comment on the attacks.

The interior ministry did not elaborate on the motives behind the attacks and said a police commander and other officers responsible for the areas where the attacks occurred had been detained and faced punitive measures.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

KFC

Outlets

Attack

Baghdad

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26

Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17

Gaza's death toll exceeds 36,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership

LBCI
World News
12:47

Houthis launch attacks on ships in nearby seas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
World News
2024-05-26

Jewish school in Toronto hit by gunfire, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: We oppose obstruction, advocate Lebanon's regional isolation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13

Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More