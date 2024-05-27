Netanyahu describes strike on refugees in Rafah as a 'tragic incident'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strike targeting a refugee camp in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Monday as a "tragic incident," indicating that his government is "investigating" it.



Netanyahu told the Knesset, "In Rafah, we evacuated a million people who had nothing to do with what was happening, and despite our utmost efforts, a tragic incident occurred yesterday (Sunday)," adding, "We are investigating the matter and will reach results," after 45 people were killed in the Israeli airstrike, which led to a fire, according to the Hamas-affiliated health ministry.



AFP