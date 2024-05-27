News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu describes strike on refugees in Rafah as a 'tragic incident'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27 | 11:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu describes strike on refugees in Rafah as a 'tragic incident'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strike targeting a refugee camp in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Monday as a "tragic incident," indicating that his government is "investigating" it.
Netanyahu told the Knesset, "In Rafah, we evacuated a million people who had nothing to do with what was happening, and despite our utmost efforts, a tragic incident occurred yesterday (Sunday)," adding, "We are investigating the matter and will reach results," after 45 people were killed in the Israeli airstrike, which led to a fire, according to the Hamas-affiliated health ministry.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Rafah
Gaza Strip
Next
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
0
World News
05:14
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
World News
05:14
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters
0
World News
15:53
Canada is 'horrified' by Israeli attack in Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire
World News
15:53
Canada is 'horrified' by Israeli attack in Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:14
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
World News
05:14
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:47
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:47
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
0
World News
00:33
Canada pledges more visas for Gazans
World News
00:33
Canada pledges more visas for Gazans
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06
Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06
Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza
0
Middle East News
06:16
European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025
Middle East News
06:16
European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
3
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
6
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
7
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More