UN Human Rights Commissioner 'alarmed' by Israeli strike on refugees in Rafah

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed his caution on Monday regarding an Israeli airstrike that officials in Gaza said killed 45 people in a refugee camp in Rafah, calling for the "accountability" of those responsible.



Türk stated in a release, "The images from the camp are horrifying and indicate no apparent change in Israel's methods and means of warfare, which have so far resulted in a significant number of civilian casualties."



He also urged Palestinian factions to halt rocket fire and "immediately release all hostages without conditions."



AFP