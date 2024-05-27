UN Human Rights Commissioner 'alarmed' by Israeli strike on refugees in Rafah

2024-05-27 | 12:23
UN Human Rights Commissioner 'alarmed' by Israeli strike on refugees in Rafah

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed his caution on Monday regarding an Israeli airstrike that officials in Gaza said killed 45 people in a refugee camp in Rafah, calling for the "accountability" of those responsible.

Türk stated in a release, "The images from the camp are horrifying and indicate no apparent change in Israel's methods and means of warfare, which have so far resulted in a significant number of civilian casualties." 

He also urged Palestinian factions to halt rocket fire and "immediately release all hostages without conditions."

AFP 
 
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

