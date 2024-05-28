UNRWA reported on Tuesday that over the past three weeks, approximately one million individuals have fled the city of Rafah amid dire conditions.



The exodus unfolded against a backdrop of relentless bombardments, acute shortages of essential supplies, including food and water, heaps of refuse, and inhabitable living environments, according to UNRWA.



It stated, "Day after day, providing assistance & protection becomes nearly impossible."

