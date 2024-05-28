In the past 3 weeks around 1 million people have fled #Rafah
This happened with nowhere safe to go & amidst bombardments, lack of food & water, piles of waste & unsuitable living conditions
Day after day, providing assistance & protection becomes nearly impossible
#CeasefireNow
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 28, 2024
