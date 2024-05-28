Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters

2024-05-28 | 04:52
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters
Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters

Witnesses told Reuters that several Israeli tanks reached central Rafah on Tuesday, after three weeks of a ground operation in the city located in the southern Gaza Strip.

The witnesses mentioned that they saw the tanks near the Al-Awda Mosque, which is one of the main landmarks in central Rafah. 

The Israeli military has not yet commented on this news, stating that it will issue a statement regarding the Rafah operation later.

Reuters
LBCI Next
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions
LBCI Previous

