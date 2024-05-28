Death toll reaches 36,096 Palestinians in Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 36,096, the majority of whom are civilians, due to Israeli attacks since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the movement’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.



The ministry reported in a statement that "46 martyrs and 110 injuries arrived at hospitals" during the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning, noting that the total number of injured reached 81,136 since the start of the battles.





AFP