21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28 | 11:16
High views
21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah
21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

Twenty-one Palestinians were killed, at least twelve of them women, and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on an area of tents housing displaced people West of Rafah on Tuesday, Palestinian medical officials said.

The new Israeli strikes targeted tents of displaced families in the designated humanitarian area in Mawasi in western Rafah, according to medics and residents.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Killed

Wounded

Israeli

Strikes

Tent

Rafah

Gaza

