NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28 | 12:36
The US military has suspended aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip by sea after bad weather damaged the temporary pier it had set up on the enclave's coast, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed officials.

The US military is expected to make the announcement later on Tuesday, NBC said in its report, which cited a United Nations official, a US official and an Israeli official.


Reuters
 
