Erdogan: UN spirit is dead in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29 | 05:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan: UN spirit is dead in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan: UN spirit is dead in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday that "the spirit of the United Nations died in Gaza" following the Israeli strikes targeting the displaced in the city of Rafah.

Erdogan said before his party's deputies, "The United Nations cannot even protect its own staff. What are you waiting for to take action? The spirit of the United Nations died in Gaza."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

United Nations

Gaza

Israel

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry demands safe corridors for fuel and medical aid entry
Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27

Amnesty International calls for an investigation into three Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

Turkey: Suspension of trade with Israel until permanent ceasefire in Gaza announced

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35

Israel controls 75% of the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35

Israel controls 75% of the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Gaza Health Ministry demands safe corridors for fuel and medical aid entry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-22

Erdogan in Baghdad on Monday to discuss water, oil, and regional security files

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10

A legacy in limbo: Israel's 'cultural' battle in renaming Palestinian cities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27

Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More