Gaza Health Ministry demands safe corridors for fuel and medical aid entry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29 | 06:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry demands safe corridors for fuel and medical aid entry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry demands safe corridors for fuel and medical aid entry

Media outlets affiliated with Hamas reported that Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, called on Wednesday for the immediate provision of safe corridors for the entry of fuel and medical aid.

He also demanded in a statement the entry of field hospitals and emergency medical teams to Rafah and northern Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Corridors

Fuel

Medical

Aid

Hospitals

Israel

Hamas

War

LBCI Next
Israel controls 75% of the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, official says
Erdogan: UN spirit is dead in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13

Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23

Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35

Israel controls 75% of the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51

Erdogan: UN spirit is dead in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Iranian government confirms that Raisi's death will not cause 'any disruption' in its operations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken tells Netanyahu he opposes attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27

Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More