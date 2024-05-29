Israel controls 75% of the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, official says

The head of the National Security Council of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi said on Wednesday that the army controls 75 percent of the Philadelphi Corridor, a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt.



In statements to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (Kan), he added, "Inside Gaza, the Israeli military now control 75 percent of the Philadelphi Corridor, and I believe they will eventually control all of it. We must work with the Egyptians to ensure the prevention of arms smuggling."



He also stated that he expects the fighting in Gaza to continue throughout at least 2024.



Reuters