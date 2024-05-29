Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29 | 08:13
High views
Xi Jinping: China feels &#39;deeply distressed&#39; by the &#39;very grave&#39; humanitarian situation in Gaza
Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday his "deep distress" over the "very grave" humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, according to China's state television CCTV.

During a meeting in Beijing, Xi told Sisi, "This new episode of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has caused a large number of casualties among innocent Palestinian civilians, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza is very grave," adding that "China is deeply pained" by what is happening.

AFP
