Palestinian Minister of Health calls on US to pressure Israel to open Rafah crossing

Palestinian Health Minister Maged Abu Ramadan urged the United States to pressure Israel to open the Rafah crossing, which is used to bring in essential humanitarian and medical supplies, stating that there is no indication that Israeli authorities will open it soon.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly meetings in Geneva, the minister said, "Since it is closed, we do not indicate that the Israelis intend to open it anytime soon."



He added, "However, I expect all our friends and the international community, especially the United States, to intensify pressure to open the crossing."



Abu Ramadan mentioned that the closure of the crossing "complicates the situation and makes it very, very catastrophic."



Reuters