Brazil recalls its ambassador from Israel (diplomatic source)
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29 | 09:25
Brazil recalls its ambassador from Israel (diplomatic source)
Brazil has recalled its ambassador from Israel and currently does not intend to appoint a replacement, according to a diplomatic source cited by Agence France-Presse on Wednesday.
Ambassador Frederico Meyer was recalled for consultations with his government after both countries exchanged sharply worded statements in February regarding the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The source clarified Wednesday that the circumstances are not conducive to his return to Israel.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Brazil
Ambassador
Israel
Gaza
War
