US to UN: Israel undermines its goals by harming civilians in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29 | 11:01
High views
Robert Wood, the Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations, stated on Wednesday that Israel must do more to protect innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

He emphasized the need for further efforts to ensure the delivery and safe distribution of humanitarian aid in the region. 

Speaking before the UN Security Council, Wood said, "The continued pattern of significant harm to civilians resulting from events such as Sunday's airstrikes undermines Israel's strategic objectives in Gaza."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

United Nations

Gaza

Israel

Civilians

Protection

