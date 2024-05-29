Blinken: Israel needs a post-war plan 'as soon as possible'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed Wednesday that Israel needs to develop a post-war plan for Gaza "as soon as possible," after a senior Israeli official said the fighting against Hamas could continue until the end of the year.



Blinken told reporters during a visit to Moldova, "Without a plan for the day after, there will be no tomorrow. And that's the destination we need to take, and what we need to achieve, as soon as possible."



AFP