Macron calls on Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority in preparation for 'recognizing the state of Palestine'

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday to "embark on vital reforms" within the Palestinian Authority, in preparation for "recognizing a Palestinian state," according to a statement from the French presidency.



In a phone call with Abbas, the French president reiterated "France's commitment to work with its European and Arab partners to build a common vision for peace that provides security guarantees for Palestinians and Israelis" and "to include the process of recognizing a Palestinian state in an effective dynamic."



AFP