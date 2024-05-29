Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29 | 15:01
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza
0min
Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza

Al Qahera News channel reported on Wednesday, quoting a "high-level" source, that there is "no truth" to Israeli media reports about the presence of tunnels on the Egyptian side of the border with the Gaza Strip.

The channel also quoted the source as saying that there are Israeli attempts to spread lies about the situation of their forces on the ground in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Tunnel

Gaza

Israel

Learn More