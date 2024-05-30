Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday called on the international community to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing a bloody war between Israel and Hamas.



During his participation in the opening of the China-Arab Forum in Beijing, el-Sisi said, "I urge the international community to work without delay on ensuring the immediate and sustainable access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to end the Israeli blockade and to address all attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands."



Reuters