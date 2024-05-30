Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30 | 00:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the &#39;attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday called on the international community to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing a bloody war between Israel and Hamas.

During his participation in the opening of the China-Arab Forum in Beijing, el-Sisi said, "I urge the international community to work without delay on ensuring the immediate and sustainable access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to end the Israeli blockade and to address all attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

China

Palestinians

Displaced

Israel

Hamas

War

International Community

Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25

Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli attack resulted in the deaths of 35,903 Palestinians since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,800 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:01

Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

Macron calls on Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority in preparation for 'recognizing the state of Palestine'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31

The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor

LBCI
World News
12:21

Saudi Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to European countries for recognizing state of Palestine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
World News
01:21

Russia shoots down 8 ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-28

Climate change activists hurl soup at glass in front of Mona Lisa painting in Louvre museum

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31

The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue

LBCI
Middle East News
15:34

Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More