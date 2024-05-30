Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30 | 03:28
High views
Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt
2min
Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt

Israeli forces have taken control of a buffer zone along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, its military said on Wednesday, giving Israel effective authority over the Palestinian territory's entire land border.

Israel also continued deadly raids on Rafah in southern Gaza despite an order from the International Court of Justice to end attacks on the city, where half of Gaza's 2.3 million people had previously taken refuge.

In a televised briefing, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces had gained "operational" control over the "Philadelphi Corridor", using the Israeli military's code name for the 14 km-long (9 mile) corridor along the Gaza Strip's only border with Egypt.
"The Philadelphi Corridor served as an oxygen line for Hamas, which it regularly used to smuggle weapons into the area of the Gaza Strip," Hagari said. Hamas is the armed Palestinian group that governs the blockaded territory.

Hagari did not spell out what "operational" control referred to but an Israeli military official earlier said there were Israeli "boots on the ground" along parts of the corridor.



Reuters
 
