Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30 | 03:28
Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt
Israeli forces have taken control of a buffer zone along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, its military said on Wednesday, giving Israel effective authority over the Palestinian territory's entire land border.
Israel also continued deadly raids on Rafah in southern Gaza despite an order from the International Court of Justice to end attacks on the city, where half of Gaza's 2.3 million people had previously taken refuge.
In a televised briefing, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces had gained "operational" control over the "Philadelphi Corridor", using the Israeli military's code name for the 14 km-long (9 mile) corridor along the Gaza Strip's only border with Egypt.
"The Philadelphi Corridor served as an oxygen line for Hamas, which it regularly used to smuggle weapons into the area of the Gaza Strip," Hagari said. Hamas is the armed Palestinian group that governs the blockaded territory.
Hagari did not spell out what "operational" control referred to but an Israeli military official earlier said there were Israeli "boots on the ground" along parts of the corridor.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Border
Egypt
Crossing
Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Hamas Health Ministry: 36,224 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Hamas Health Ministry: 36,224 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Cypriot official: Maritime corridor to Gaza is still operational, aid remains stored off the coast of the sector
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Cypriot official: Maritime corridor to Gaza is still operational, aid remains stored off the coast of the sector
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:01
Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:01
Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48
Blinken: Israel needs a post-war plan 'as soon as possible'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:48
Blinken: Israel needs a post-war plan 'as soon as possible'
