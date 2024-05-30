Cypriot official: Maritime corridor to Gaza is still operational, aid remains stored off the coast of the sector

2024-05-30 | 06:39
Cypriot official: Maritime corridor to Gaza is still operational, aid remains stored off the coast of the sector
Cypriot official: Maritime corridor to Gaza is still operational, aid remains stored off the coast of the sector

A Cypriot government official said on Thursday that humanitarian aid to Gaza continues to depart from Cyprus by sea and will remain stored on ships off the coast of the sector until repairs are made to the temporary dock established by the US military.

Earlier this week, the US military announced that the dock would be temporarily removed after a portion of the structure detached, following two weeks of operation.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Maritime

Gaza

Aid

Cyprus

US Military

