Hamas Health Ministry: 36,224 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30 | 07:12
Hamas Health Ministry: 36,224 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7th
The Hamas Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that more than 36,224 Palestinians have been killed and 81,777 others injured in the Israeli military attack on the sector since October 7th.
The ministry added that about 53 Palestinians were killed and 357 others wounded in the past 24 hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Health Ministry
Death Toll
Gaza
Israel
Attacks
War
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanon backtracks on allowing ICJ to investigate alleged war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
0
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
Middle East News
15:34
Three Syrian fighters working with Hezbollah killed in Israeli airstrike in Homs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
