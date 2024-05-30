Israel says its army killed about 300 Palestinian militants in Rafah operation

2024-05-30 | 08:47
Israel says its army killed about 300 Palestinian militants in Rafah operation
Israel says its army killed about 300 Palestinian militants in Rafah operation

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said on Thursday that Israeli forces killed about 300 Palestinian militants during the operations in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip that began on May 6.

