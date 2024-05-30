Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30 | 13:49
High views
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
0min
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

Hamas said they informed ceasefire talks mediators that they are ready to reach a "complete agreement" including a comprehensive hostages/prisoners exchange deal if Israel "stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza," a statement from the group said on Thursday.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostages

Prisoners

Israel

Israel seizes Gaza's entire border with Egypt
Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'
