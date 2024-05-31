Israeli airstrike on Rafah kills 12 Palestinians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30 | 23:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike on Rafah kills 12 Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli airstrike on Rafah kills 12 Palestinians

Israeli forces killed at least 12 Palestinians in a dawn airstrike on Rafah in southern Gaza on Thursday, and fighting raged in several other areas of the coastal enclave, Gaza medics said.

Israel pressed on with its offensive on Rafah a day after saying its forces had taken control of a buffer zone along the nearby border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, giving it effective authority over Gaza's entire land frontier.

It said the buffer zone's capture had cut off a route used by the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas to smuggle arms into Gaza during more than seven months of war, which has laid waste to much of the territory and raised fears of famine.

Gaza medical sources said the 12 Palestinians, whom it said were civilians, had been killed and an unspecified number of others wounded in an Israeli airstrike as they tried to recover the body of a civilian in the center of Rafah.

Another Palestinian civilian was killed in an airstrike on Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City in the north of the densely populated enclave, the medics said.

Israel reported clashes in southern, central, and northern Gaza but did not immediately comment on the reported deaths in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians took refuge earlier in the war.

Communication services were cut off in Rafah, Palestinian telecommunications company Jawa said in a statement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

Rafah

Palestinians

Gaza

War

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles
Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Israel: Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27

Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:32

Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:47

Israel says its army killed about 300 Palestinian militants in Rafah operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

Hamas Health Ministry: 36,224 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7th

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-23

Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-09

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More