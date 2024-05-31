Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-31 | 01:32
Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles
Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles

The Israeli military said on Friday that two more of its soldiers were killed in fighting in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Nearly 300 soldiers have been killed since Israel began its ground offensive in Gaza.

Reuters
