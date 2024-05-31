Spain rejects any Israeli 'restriction' on activities of its consulate in Jerusalem

Spain has rejected any "restriction" Israel intends to impose on the activities of its consulate in Jerusalem in response to Madrid's recognition of the State of Palestine, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced on Friday.



In an interview with Onda Cero radio, the minister said, "This morning, we sent a verbal note to the Israeli government rejecting any restriction on the usual activity of the Spanish General Consulate in Jerusalem, as its status is guaranteed under international law."



AFP