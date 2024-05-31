News
Israeli army announces completion of its missions in eastern Jabalia
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-31 | 04:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army announces completion of its missions in eastern Jabalia
The Israeli army announced on Friday that its forces have completed their operations in eastern Jabalia in the northern part of the Gaza Strip after destroying ten kilometers of tunnels as well as several weapons production sites during days of fighting, during which more than 200 airstrikes were carried out.
The Israeli forces also found the bodies of seven hostages.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Jabalia
Operations
Destruction
Gaza
Tunnels
Airstrikes
Army
Spain rejects any Israeli 'restriction' on activities of its consulate in Jerusalem
Previous
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
