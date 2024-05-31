Israel will not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza without release of hostages, official says

2024-05-31 | 06:24
Israel will not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza without release of hostages, official says
Israel will not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza without release of hostages, official says

A senior Israeli security official said on Friday that Israel will not agree to any ceasefire in Gaza unless it is part of an agreement regarding the release of hostages.

These statements came after the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced in a statement that it is ready to conclude an agreement that includes an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, provided that Israel stops fighting in Gaza.

Reuters
